Iraqi protesters withdraw from Najaf airport, air traffic resumes -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Air traffic has resumed at the airport in the Iraqi city of Najaf after protesters withdrew, state television reported late on Friday.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of Iraqis stormed the airport and halted air traffic in the Shi'ite holy city of Najaf, extending protests following demonstrations in the southern city of Basra decrying poor government services and corruption.

No further details were immediately available.

