Iraqi protesters block gate to Umm Qasr port

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Protesters blocked the entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port on Wednesday to demand better services, said port employees and local government officials, raising the stakes in some of the worst unrest in southern cities in months.

The move came hours after protesters set fire to the main government building in the oil hub of Basra.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.