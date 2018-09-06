You are here:
Iraqi protesters block gate to Umm Qasr port

World Reuters Sep 06, 2018 02:07:28 IST

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Protesters blocked the entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port on Wednesday to demand better services, said port employees and local government officials, raising the stakes in some of the worst unrest in southern cities in months.

The move came hours after protesters set fire to the main government building in the oil hub of Basra.

