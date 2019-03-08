Iraqi president says Islamic State foreign fighters could face death penalty - interview

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq's President Barham Salih said foreign Islamic State fighters tried in Iraq could be handed death sentences, according to an interview published by Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National on Friday.

The IS fighters "will be tried in accordance to Iraqi law and may be sentenced to death if found guilty" of killing Iraqis, the paper quoted Salih as saying on its website.

(Reporting by John Davison; editing by John Stonestreet)

