Iraqi officials announce citywide curfew in Basra amid violent protests

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi security officials announced a citywide curfew in Basra just before 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Friday, amid violent protests, a statement from Basra Operations Command said.

"Security forces will arrest anyone present in the street," the statement said.

Protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the city earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi' editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.