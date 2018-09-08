You are here:
Iraqi officials announce citywide curfew in Basra amid violent protests

World Reuters Sep 08, 2018 00:10:11 IST

BASRA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi security officials announced a citywide curfew in Basra just before 9 p.m. local time (1800 GMT) on Friday, amid violent protests, a statement from Basra Operations Command said.

"Security forces will arrest anyone present in the street," the statement said.

Protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the city earlier on Friday.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed; writing by Raya Jalabi' editing by Andrew Heavens)

Updated Date: Sep 08, 2018 00:10 AM

