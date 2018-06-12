You are here:
Iraqi court orders arrest of ballot box storage site fire suspects

World Reuters Jun 12, 2018 01:07:09 IST

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - An Iraqi court has ordered the arrest of four people accused of setting fire to a storage site housing ballot boxes from a May parliamentary election, state television said on Monday.

Three of the suspects are policemen and one is an employee of the Independent High Elections Commission, state TV said. The storage site caught fire on Sunday.

Parliament had last week mandated a manual recount of the election after a number of political parties alleged fraud.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 01:07 AM

