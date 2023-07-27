Iraq: US-led coalition army helicopter crashes near Erbil
According to early reports from Iraqi security sources, the helicopter crashed in the Makhmour region, roughly 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil
A military helicopter from the U.S.-led coalition crashed on Thursday in northern Iraq while making an emergency landing attempt, the coalition said in a statement, adding that no one was hurt.
According to early reports from Iraqi security sources, the helicopter crashed in the Makhmour region, roughly 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil.
According to a coalition spokesman, the helicopter had “an in-flight mishap” on Thursday while carrying out a normal training operation close to Erbil.
Related Articles
The coalition chopper was damaged, but there were no coalition casualties or infrastructure damages, according to the statement.
(With agency inputs)
also read
Indian consulate in New York holds repatriation ceremony for trafficked antiquities handed over by US
India and the US agreed to cooperate on a Cultural Property Agreement during PM Modi's state visit in order to help stop the illegal trafficking of cultural treasures
Help Me! 13-yr-old girl rescued after flashing handwritten sign from kidnapper's car
On July 9 when they arrived at a laundromat in Long Beach, the young girl wrote a desperate plea on a piece of paper, holding it up in the hopes of catching the attention of people passing by
President Biden nominates picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy
Admiral Franchetti has served on a series of surface vessels and has commanded a guided missile destroyer, a destroyer squadron and two carrier strike groups