World

Iraq: US-led coalition army helicopter crashes near Erbil

According to early reports from Iraqi security sources, the helicopter crashed in the Makhmour region, roughly 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil

FP Staff Last Updated:July 27, 2023 23:27:53 IST
Iraq: US-led coalition army helicopter crashes near Erbil

The coalition chopper was damaged, but there were no coalition casualties or infrastructure damages Image Courtesy AP

A military helicopter from the U.S.-led coalition crashed on Thursday in northern Iraq while making an emergency landing attempt, the coalition said in a statement, adding that no one was hurt.

According to early reports from Iraqi security sources, the helicopter crashed in the Makhmour region, roughly 60 kilometres (40 miles) southwest of the Kurdish capital of Erbil.

According to a coalition spokesman, the helicopter had “an in-flight mishap” on Thursday while carrying out a normal training operation close to Erbil.

Related Articles

Iraqis

Iraqis enraged by demolition of 300-year-old mosque minaret for road expansion

Iraqis

Iraq tells Sweden it will cut ties if Koran burned again

The coalition chopper was damaged, but there were no coalition casualties or infrastructure damages, according to the statement.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: July 27, 2023 23:27:53 IST

TAGS:

also read

Indian consulate in New York holds repatriation ceremony for trafficked antiquities handed over by US
India

Indian consulate in New York holds repatriation ceremony for trafficked antiquities handed over by US

India and the US agreed to cooperate on a Cultural Property Agreement during PM Modi's state visit in order to help stop the illegal trafficking of cultural treasures

Help Me! 13-yr-old girl rescued after flashing handwritten sign from kidnapper's car
World

Help Me! 13-yr-old girl rescued after flashing handwritten sign from kidnapper's car

On July 9 when they arrived at a laundromat in Long Beach, the young girl wrote a desperate plea on a piece of paper, holding it up in the hopes of catching the attention of people passing by

President Biden nominates picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy
World

President Biden nominates picks Lisa Franchetti as first woman admiral to lead US Navy

Admiral Franchetti has served on a series of surface vessels and has commanded a guided missile destroyer, a destroyer squadron and two carrier strike groups