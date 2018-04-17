You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Iraq executes 13, including 11 convicted on charges relating to terrorism; killers of security forces personnel among those punished

World AFP Apr 17, 2018 09:02:42 IST

Iraq: Iraq has executed 13 people, including 11 convicted on charges relating to "terrorism", the justice ministry said on Monday.

They included individuals responsible for car bombings, "killings of security forces personnel" and kidnappings, it said in a statement, without specifying dates, locations or other details of the attacks.

Iraq executes 11 convicted of 'terrorism': ministry

Representational image. AP

The executions are the first since the beginning of the year in Iraq, which according to rights group Amnesty International put to death at least 111 people in 2017.

On 15 December, 38 people sentenced under Iraq's terrorism law were hanged in the country's Nasiriyah prison.

Three months earlier, 42 others were hanged at the same prison.

Iraq faces regular criticism from diplomats and rights groups over death sentences handed down almost daily under its terror laws.

Some 20,000 people were arrested during a years-long offensive by Iraqi forces battling to retake swathes of the country from the Islamic State group.

Many have been sentenced to death but not yet executed.


Updated Date: Apr 17, 2018 09:02 AM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores