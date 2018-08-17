Iraq bombs Islamic State 'operations room' in Syria: military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi jets destroyed an Islamic State "operations room" inside Syria in an air strike, killing several fighters who planned attacks in Iraq, the military said on Thursday.

"According to intelligence, those terrorists who were killed were planning criminal operations using suicide vests and intended to target innocents in the next few days inside Iraq," the military said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by John Stonestreet)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.