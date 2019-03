Iran's Zarif: will strengthen ties with nations tired of U.S. 'bullying'

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran will overcome "inhumane and illegal" U.S. sanctions in the new Iranian year by expanding ties with nations equally tired of "bullying" by the United States, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday on Twitter.

"We rely solely on our own people to overcome any challenges, but we also welcome constructive engagement, including with the expanding array of nations who are equally sick and tired of the bullying of the U.S.," Zarif said on his Twitter feed.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

