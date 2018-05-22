Iran's Zarif tweets that U.S. is repeating mistakes on Iran

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran's foreign minister tweeted that the United States was repeating "the same wrong choices" after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded sweeping changes in the country's foreign and nuclear policies.

"U.S. diplomacy sham is merely a regression to old habits: imprisoned by delusions & failed policies—dictated by corrupt Special Interest—it repeats the same wrong choices and will thus reap the same ill rewards. Iran, meanwhile, is working with partners for post-US JCPOA solutions," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his official Twitter account.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche)

