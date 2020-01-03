Iran's top military general Qasem Soleimani killed in Baghdad; hard-liner was seen as future leader of country

Baghdad: In July 2018, after President Donald Trump warned Iran’s president not to threaten the United States, a rejoinder came not from the Iranian leader but from a shadowy military figure perhaps just as powerful.“It is beneath the dignity of our president to respond to you,” Maj Gen Qasem Soleimani declared in a speech in western Iran. “I, as a soldier, respond to you.” On Thursday, Soleimani was reported killed in an airstrike in Baghdad.

The general was a figure of intense interest to people both in and out of Iran.

It is not just that he was in charge of Iranian intelligence gathering and covert military operations, and regarded as one of its most cunning and autonomous military figures. He was also believed to be very close to the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — and seen as a potential future leader of Iran.

He was considered the most effective military intelligence official in the region.

Soleimani’s death at Baghdad International Airport was not officially confirmed. But his presence in Iraq would not have been surprising. Soleimani led the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a special forces unit responsible for Iranian operations outside Iran’s borders. He once described himself to a senior Iraqi intelligence official as the “sole authority for Iranian actions in Iraq,” the official later told US officials in Baghdad.

In his speech denouncing Trump, he was even less discreet — and openly mocking. “We are near you, where you can’t even imagine,” he said. “We are ready. We are the man of this arena.”

c.2019 The New York Times Company

