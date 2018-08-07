You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Iran's Rouhani says Trump's call for talks aimed at creating chaos in Iran

World Reuters Aug 07, 2018 00:07:32 IST

Iran's Rouhani says Trump's call for talks aimed at creating chaos in Iran

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday Tehran could hold talks with the United States only if Washington proved its trustworthiness after it exited a nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"We are always in favour of diplomacy and talks ... But talks needs honesty ... The U.S. reimposes sanctions on Iran and pulls out of the (2015) nuclear deal, and then wants to hold talks with us," Rouhani said in a speech broadcast live on state television.

"Trump's call for direct talks is only for domestic consumption in America ... and to create chaos in Iran."

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores