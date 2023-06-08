Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to visit three Latin American countries next week

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela next week, according to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, which added that the impending travel was prompted by invitations from the presidents of each of the Latin American countries.

According to IRNA, papers to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Iran and the three nations would be signed during Raisi’s visit, referencing economic, political, and scientific problems but not going into more detail.

Raisi will depart Tehran on June 11, according to the official news agency.

The three-country journey will provide Raisi face time with three regional allies, each of whom leads communist regimes accused of human rights breaches by opponents.

Venezuela and Iran are both members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

