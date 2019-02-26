Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif resigns

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stepped down on Monday, announcing his resignation on Instagram.

"I am apologising you for all the shortcomings...in the past years during my time as foreign minister ... I thank the Iranian nation and officials," he wrote on his Instagram page jzarif_ir.

Zarif played an important role in striking a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers.

But he came under attack by anti-Western hardliners in Iran after the United States pulled out of the agreement last May and reimposed sanctions that were lifted under the deal.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said "some sources have confirmed Zarif's resignation", but it was not clear whether President Hassan Rouhani would accept it.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan)

