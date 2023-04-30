Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei calls US an 'unreliable friend', says even one American in Iraq is too many  

Calling the US an “unreliable friend”, Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid not to allow any US troops in its territory.

Iran, which has strong ties with Iraq, opposes the US military presence on its borders in Iraq and the Gulf, saying Western military intervention is the root of insecurity in the region.

Khamenei said, “Americans are not friends of Iraq. Americans are not friends with anyone and are not even loyal to their European friends.”

Rashid is in Iran’s capital Tehran with his delegation to boost ties with his neighbours. The Iranian leader further said, “Even the presence of one American in Iraq is too much.”

The United States has some 2,500 troops in Iraq to help advise and assist local troops in combating Islamic State, which in 2014 seized territory in the country.

“Iraq’s main effort is to deepen relations with Iran and resolve certain remaining issues between the two countries,” Rashid was quoted as saying, without referring to Iraq’s ties with the United States.

With inputs from agencies

