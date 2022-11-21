World

Iranians ‘hanging’ Khamenei from foot-over bridges as anti-hijab protests gain steam by the day

At least 388 people have been killed and more than 16,000 arrested so far, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran

November 21, 2022
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran. Image courtesy: Leader.ir

New Delhi: With the protest entering its third month in Iran, posters of Khamenei were seen hanging from foot-over bridges.

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad has also talked about people being determined to end the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, an intelligence officer from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was killed Friday during a violent demonstration in Sahneh, in a Kurdish area in western Iran, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It identified the deceased as Col. Nader Beirami and said the assailants were arrested.

Iranian officials have sought to link the attacks to the protests and blame all the unrest on hostile foreign actors, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression by a clerical establishment that they view as corrupt and dictatorial.

At least 388 people have been killed and more than 16,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest. It says at least 53 members of the security forces have been killed.

Rights groups accuse security forces of firing live ammunition and bird shot at demonstrators, and of beating them with batons, violence captured in numerous videos circulated online.

November 21, 2022

