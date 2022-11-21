Iranians ‘hanging’ Khamenei from foot-over bridges as anti-hijab protests gain steam by the day

New Delhi: With the protest entering its third month in Iran, posters of Khamenei were seen hanging from foot-over bridges.

So powerful. This is Tehran today. Iranian uprising continues into the third month.

The more the Iranian regime jails, hangs and kills, the more the people get determined to end Islamic Republic.

The world must be prepared to see a secular democratic Iran. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/5ike1EraFj — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 20, 2022

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad has also talked about people being determined to end the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, an intelligence officer from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was killed Friday during a violent demonstration in Sahneh, in a Kurdish area in western Iran, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported. It identified the deceased as Col. Nader Beirami and said the assailants were arrested.

Iranian officials have sought to link the attacks to the protests and blame all the unrest on hostile foreign actors, without providing evidence. The protesters say they are fed up after decades of repression by a clerical establishment that they view as corrupt and dictatorial.

At least 388 people have been killed and more than 16,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group monitoring the unrest. It says at least 53 members of the security forces have been killed.

Rights groups accuse security forces of firing live ammunition and bird shot at demonstrators, and of beating them with batons, violence captured in numerous videos circulated online.

