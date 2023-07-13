Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi launches critique of Western views on LGBTQ rights

During a visit to Uganda, which has just enacted some of the world’s toughest anti-gay laws, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi launched into a critique of Western views towards homosexuality.

Raisi, on the first trip to Africa by an Iranian politician in 11 years, called out the West at a news conference with President Yoweri Museveni following meetings with the senior Ugandan leader.

“The West today is trying to promote the idea of homosexuality and by promoting homosexuality they are trying to end the generation of human beings,” Raisi announced.

Museveni signed the measure into law on May 29, causing an outcry among human rights organisations, the United Nations, LGBTQ campaigners, and Western countries.

The new legislation makes “aggravated homosexuality” a capital charge, with penalties of up to life in jail for consenting same-sex relationships.

Raisi stated during a news conference that the West is “acting against national inheritance and culture.”

The Iranian leader also expressed support for Museveni’s significant proposal to develop a local oil refinery and pipeline, which has been challenged by environmental organisations and has faced legal action in France as well as condemnation in the European Parliament.

Raisi said Tehran was ready to share its oil industry experience, while the West was “not generally interested to see countries who enjoy great resources and national reserves to be independent”.

The visit comes as the Islamic Republic tries to shore up diplomatic support to ease its international isolation, with Raisi due to travel to Zimbabwe on Thursday.

He had met Kenyan President William Ruto early Wednesday in Nairobi, describing his visit to the East African powerhouse as “a turning point in the development of relations” between the two countries.

He then flew to the Ugandan city of Entebbe, where he was welcomed with a gun salute and military parade, public broadcaster UBC showed.

He is due to meet with his Zimbabwean counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday.

Africa has emerged as a diplomatic battleground in recent months, with Russia and the West vying for support over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which has had a devastating impact on the continent, sending food prices soaring.

Western powers have also sought to deepen trade ties with the continent, along with India and China, which have been on an infrastructure spending spree in Africa.

Raisi said his talks with Ruto reflected “the determination and resolve of both countries for expansion of economic and trade cooperation, political cooperation, cultural cooperation”.

Ruto described Iran as “a critical strategic partner” and said the two sides had signed five memoranda of understanding covering information technology, investment, fisheries and other areas.

“These memoranda will enhance and further deepen our bilateral relations for sustainable growth and development,” he said.

Ruto told reporters that Raisi had also shared plans for Iran to set up a plant in the port city of Mombasa “to manufacture an indigenous Iranian vehicle that has now been given the Kiswahili name, ‘Kifaru’, meaning rhino.”

‘Common political views’

Iran’s official IRNA news agency said Raisi’s delegation includes the foreign minister as well as senior businesspeople.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani had expressed optimism that the trip could help bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

He also said on Monday that Tehran and the African continent share “common political views”, without elaborating.

Iran has increased its diplomacy in recent months to decrease its isolation and mitigate the impact of severe sanctions reimposed following the United States’ exit from a carefully negotiated nuclear deal in 2018.

Raisi received Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf on Saturday in an effort to strengthen ties with Algiers.

Iran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) last week, joining Russia, China, and India.

Under a pact negotiated by China, Tehran agreed to resume ties with regional adversary Saudi Arabia in March. It has now sought to repair ties with other nations in the area, particularly Egypt and Morocco.

Raisi travelled to Latin America in June, visiting Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Cuba before heading to Indonesia.