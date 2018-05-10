Iranian forces in Syria fired rockets at Israeli targets in Golan - Israeli military

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Iranian forces on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights fired approximately 20 projectiles or rockets at Israeli targets in the Golan Heights, Israeli military spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said early Thursday.

He said that Israel intercepted "a few" of the rockets and there were no reports of casualties and that damage to Israeli positions was "limited."

(Reporting by Stephen Farrell)

