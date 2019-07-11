Iranian boats unsuccessfully try to seize British tanker in the Gulf - U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Five boats believed to belong to Iranian Revolutionary Guards approached a British oil tanker in the Gulf on Wednesday and asked it to stop in Iranian waters close by, but withdrew after a British warship warned them over radio, a U.S. defence official said.

Britain's Ministry of Defence had no immediate comment.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Additional reporting by David Milliken in London; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

