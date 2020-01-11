You are here:
Irananian Revolutionary Guard Commander takes 'full responsibility' for accidentally shooting down Ukranian passenger plane

World The Associated Press Jan 11, 2020 18:46:13 IST

  • An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander says his unit accepts “full responsibility” for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane

  • Iran's armed forces said they mistook the passenger plane for a hostile target in the tense aftermath of Iran's ballistic missile attack on two military bases in Iraq

  • That attack was retaliation for the killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in an American airstrike in Baghdad

Tehran: An Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander says his unit accepts “full responsibility” for the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane.

In an address broadcast by State TV on Saturday, General Amir Ali Hajizadeh says that when he learned about the downing of the plane, which killed all 176 passengers on board, “I wished I were dead.”

Iran's armed forces say they mistook the passenger plane for a hostile target in the tense aftermath of Iran's ballistic missile attack on two military bases in Iraq housing US troops.

That attack was retaliation for the killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in an American airstrike in Baghdad.

