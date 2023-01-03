Iran: Woman in jail since 13 years pens her struggle; expresses solidarity with protesters

London: An Iranian woman, mother of three daughters shared a heartfelt letter from her ‘hell-like’ cell after completing 13 long years in prison, agencies reported on Monday.

Maryam Akbari Monfared, 47, a mother of three daughters, was arrested on charges of supporting the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran more than 13 years ago.

Her children have been separated from her since her arrest, and the regime has killed her three brothers and sister, according to report by Independent.

“It has been 13 years since I was separated from my four-year-old Sarah and my two 12-year-old daughters on that winter midnight,” Monfared wrote in her letter.

“Without giving me a chance to say goodbye to my loved ones, they took me to Evin prison to give some explanations, and made the ridiculous promise that ‘you will return to your children in the morning’.”

Maryam Akbari Monfared has 3 daughters. She was arrested in Dec. 2009, in the middle of the night when she was putting her 4 y/o Sara, to sleep. She has been in prison without a single day of leave since the day she was detained.

#StopTorturingMaryam https://t.co/paxEmfSU1j pic.twitter.com/4WE676qBpU — IRAN HRM (@IranHrm) August 27, 2022

“This is not a 4,000-page story, but the pure reality of a life under the domination of fascists who imposed it on us while we refused to give in. On this side of the bars, in the dark desert of torture and oppression, as far as one can see – even where one cannot see – there is just vileness and brutality,” she added.

Monfared is described as a “prisoner of conscience” who is being held in “cruel, unlawful, and inhumane” conditions and is being held on “baseless” charges, in the official statement of Amnesty International whose officials along with those from Center for Human Rights in Iran, have repeatedly called for her release.

On how she survived the 13 years of oppression in the prison, she writes, “I will say that it is the blazing flame of faith in my heart that has kept me going”.

In her letter, Monfared also expressed solidarity with the youth of Iran who are out on the road protesting against the regime since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini by the morality police of Iran.

“To my daughters and sons, who are bravely on the streets…I say: if you are arrested, do not trust the interrogators even an iota,” she wrote.

“To the grieving families…I say that I share in their grief too. I hold their hands from here and stand shoulder to shoulder with them, stronger than before, for justice.

“With the news of every protest and every uprising, and with the sparks of this rebellious flame, the hearts of women whose only hope of freedom is to break these iron gates are filled with hope,” she added.

At last she writes: I was talking about 13 years of non-stop battle. But in short, I say: “One day I will sing the hymn of victory from the top of a mountain like the sun.”

Tomorrow is ours!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.