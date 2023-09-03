Iran: Two female journalists jailed for about a month for 'conspiracy', 'collusion'

According to local media, two female Iranian journalists will be imprisoned for about a month as part of a three-year partially suspended prison term for “conspiracy” and “collusion.”

Negin Bagheri and Elnaz Mohammadi will serve one-fortieth of the sentence, or less than a month, in prison, according to their lawyer Amir Raisian, who works for the reformist Ham Mihan daily newspaper, where Mohammadi works.

“The remaining period is suspended over five years,” during which time they will be required to take “a professional ethics training” and “prohibited from leaving the country,” the lawyer added.

Raisian did not say if the judgement could be appealed, and the article did not go into depth about the charges against the reporters.

Elahe Mohammadi, who also works for Ham Mihan, has been imprisoned since September 2022 after reporting on the burial of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police detention.

Amini, an Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s clothing code, sparking months of widespread demonstrations.

Multiple arrests have been reported by foreign-based human rights organisations in the run-up to Amini’s death anniversary.

Bagheri works for the unaffiliated daily Haft-e Sobh.

In February, Elnaz Mohammadi was detained and held in Evin prison for a week. Her incarceration had no apparent justification.

Last year’s demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as foreign-instigated “riots”.

Seven men have been executed in protest-related cases involving killings and other violence against security forces.

Local media reported last month that authorities in Iran have questioned or arrested more than 90 journalists since the protests.

On Wednesday, an Iranian news agency reported that journalist Nazila Maroufian, who defied Iran’s strict dress code and was freed on bail earlier in August, has been rearrested for not wearing the headscarf in public.