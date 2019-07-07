Iran to lift uranium enrichment to 5%, above level in 2015 deal: official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will announce on Sunday that it will raise its uranium enrichment level to 5%, a concentration above the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, an Iranian official told Reuters.
"The main announcement tomorrow will be the increase of the level of enrichment to 5% percent from 3.67% that we agreed under the deal," the official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.
Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier that Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more cuts in its commitments to the pact on Sunday.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.
Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 01:05:21 IST