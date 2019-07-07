Associate Sponsor

Budget 2019
Budget 2019 LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman hikes surcharge for income above 2 cr but taxation for other income groups unchangedIndividuals earning over Rs 5 crore per annum will have to pay 7 percent more tax, says Nirmala SitharamanIndividuals with Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore annual income will have to pay 3 percent more surcharge, says Nirmala SitharamanImport duty on gold and other precious metals increased from 10 percent to 12.5 percentGovernment to make PAN and Aadhaar cards inter-changeable. Aadhaar number can be quoted in place of PAN, says Nirmala Sitharaman

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Iran to lift uranium enrichment to 5%, above level in 2015 deal: official

World Reuters Jul 07, 2019 01:05:21 IST

Iran to lift uranium enrichment to 5%, above level in 2015 deal: official

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will announce on Sunday that it will raise its uranium enrichment level to 5%, a concentration above the limit set by its 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers, an Iranian official told Reuters.

"The main announcement tomorrow will be the increase of the level of enrichment to 5% percent from 3.67% that we agreed under the deal," the official said on Saturday on condition of anonymity.

Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier that Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi will announce more cuts in its commitments to the pact on Sunday.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jul 07, 2019 01:05:21 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores