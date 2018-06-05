You are here:
Iran to inform IAEA on start of process to up uranium enrichment capacity - ISNA

World Reuters Jun 05, 2018 05:05:39 IST

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran will inform the U.N. nuclear watchdog in Vienna on Tuesday over its start of a process to increase the country's uranium enrichment capacity, Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told ISNA news agency.

"In a letter that will be handed over to the International Atomic Energy Organisation ... Iran will announce that the process of increasing the capacity to produce ... UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) ... will start on Tuesday," Kamalvandi said.

He said Iran had the capacity to accelerate production of centrifuges, which are used to enrich uranium. The UF6 is a feedstock for centrifuges.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 05:05 AM

