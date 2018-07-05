Football world cup 2018

Iran threatens to reduce cooperation with U.N. nuclear watchdog

World Reuters Jul 05, 2018 01:05:20 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran could reduce its co-operation with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, President Hassan Rouhani told the body's head on Wednesday, as he blamed U.S. President Donald Trump for the “new situation.”

"Iran’s nuclear activities have always been for peaceful purposes, but it is Iran that would decide on its level of cooperation with the IAEA," Iranian state news agency IRNA quoted Rouhani as saying after meeting International Atomic Energy Agency head Yukiya Amano

"The responsibility for the change of Iran's cooperation level with the IAEA falls on those who have created this new situation,” he added.

Rouhani said if Iran does not continue to benefit from the nuclear deal after the U.S. withdrawal, it will make “new decisions”.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 01:05 AM

