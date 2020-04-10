You are here:
Iran temporarily frees British resident Aras Amiri on furlough - Amnesty

World Reuters Apr 10, 2020 00:13:06 IST

Iran temporarily frees British resident Aras Amiri on furlough - Amnesty

(Reuters) - Iran has temporarily released British resident Aras Amiri on furlough, Amnesty International United Kingdom board director Daren Nair tweeted on Thursday.

"British resident and Londoner, Aras Amiri who has been unjustly imprisoned in #Iran's Evin Prison since 2018 with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been temporarily released on furlough," Nair wrote. "The Iranian authorities must let her come home to London to be with her fiancé."

Last August, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld a 10-year prison sentence for spying against Amiri, who worked for the British Council in London. Amiri was arrested in 2018 during a family visit to Iran.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh, Editing by William Maclean)

