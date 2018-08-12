Iran Supreme Leader calls for action to face 'economic war' - state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for "swift and just" legal action after the head of the judiciary said the country faced an "economic war", state television reported.

The comments followed a public outcry over the high cost of living and alleged financial corruption.

"The current special economic conditions are considered an economic war," judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani said in a letter to Khamenei, calling for the setting up of special courts to deal quickly with financial crimes, the television report said.

Khamenei agreed, saying: "The purpose (of the courts) should be to punish those guilty of corrupt economic practices quickly and fairly," the TV added.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.