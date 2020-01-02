Iran summons Swiss envoy over U.S. "warmongering statements"

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran protested on Wednesday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over what it called "warmongering statements" by American officials, Iran's Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry summoned the Swiss charge d'affaires and issued "Iran's strong protest against warmongering statements in violation of the United Nations Charter by U.S. officials", the ministry said on its website.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Peter Graff)

