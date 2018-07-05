Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Iran summons French, Belgian, Germany envoys in Tehran - Fars

World Reuters Jul 05, 2018 00:07:35 IST

Iran summons French, Belgian, Germany envoys in Tehran - Fars

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran's foreign ministry summoned the French and Belgian ambassadors and Germany's chargé d'affaires in protest at the arrest of an Iranian diplomat in Germany, Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the ministry.

"The Iranian deputy foreign minister expressed the Islamic Republic's strong protest over the arrest of an Iranian diplomat and emphasised that due to the immunity of diplomats in the Vienna Convention, he should be released without any delay and with no condition," ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying.

He added the arrest was a plot to damage Iran-European ties, especially at a time when Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Europe to save an international nuclear deal following Washington's withdrawal from the landmark accord.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 00:07 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
France
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Brazil
:
Belgium
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
England
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Russia
:
Croatia
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind



Top Stories




Cricket Scores