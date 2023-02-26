Iran still wants to kill Donald Trump, says top general Amirali Hajizadeh
The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps aerospace force has said that Iran is still seeking to assassinate former US President Trump, his secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other officials responsible for the 2020 assassination of Qassem Soleimani
New Delhi: The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace force has said that Iran is still seeking to assassinate former US President Donald Trump, his secretary of state Mike Pompeo and other officials responsible for the 2020 assassination of Qassem Soleimani.
Amirali Hajizadeh made the remarks on Friday as he unveiled a new cruise missile, said to boast a range of 1,650 kilometers (1,025 miles).
“We hope we can kill Trump, Pompeo, (retired US general Kenneth) McKenzie and the military commanders who gave the order,” Hajizadeh was quoted as saying by Russia Today.
Soleimani killed in US strike
On 3 January, 2020, a US drone strike killed Iranian top general Soleimani while he was in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.
The then-president Trump often boasted about personally ordering the assault, saying it was in revenge for the claimed Iranian-staged attacks on US forces in the region.
Senior Iranian authorities have frequently threatened to murder Trump and the other people behind the strike in order to exact revenge for the killing of Soleimani.
At the same time, Iran has been pursuing a more lawful course of action to punish the offenders, repeatedly demanding Interpol’s assistance in apprehending Donald Trump and the roughly 50 other US government representatives it suspects to be connected to the strike.
It was not immediately clear from the remarks by Hajizadeh whether Tehran seeks to eliminate all the Americans it had previously sought to arrest with the help of Interpol. The organisation, however, had rejected such requests, citing its charter as prohibiting it from undertaking “any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character.”
