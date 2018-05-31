You are here:
Reuters May 31, 2018

Iran seeks OPEC support against U.S. sanctions - letter

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister has asked OPEC to support his country against what he called "illegal, unilateral and extraterritorial sanctions" referring to the United States sanctions on the OPEC member after the U.S. pulled out of a nuclear deal with Tehran.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran and announced the “highest level” of sanctions against the OPEC member. Iran is the third-largest oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries after Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

"I would like to... seek OPEC’s support in accordance with Article 2 of the OPEC Statute, which emphasises safeguarding the interests of member countries individually and collectively," Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter was addressed to the United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, who holds OPEC presidency in 2018.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman)

