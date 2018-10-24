Iran says Saudis targets IRGC to distract the world from Khashoggi - Mehr news

LONDON (Reuters) - An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain had added the Guards and Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani to their terrorism lists to distract the world from killing of a prominent Saudi journalist.

"Saudi Arabia is in a quagmire it cannot easily come out of ... Saudi rulers are trying to distract the world and the region from the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist, in their consulate in Turkey," Brigadier-General Esmail Kowsari, the Revolutionary Guards’ deputy security chief in Tehran was quoted as saying by Mehr news agency.

Kowsari said: "Saudi leaders should be held accountable for their actions."

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Alison Williams)

