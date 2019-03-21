Iran says four of a group of kidnapped security personnel freed: Fars news

LONDON (Reuters) - Four of the Iranian border guards kidnapped last year by a Sunni militant group on the border with Pakistan were released on Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said.

According to the semi-official Fars news agency, spokesman Bahram Qasemi thanked the Pakistani government for its efforts to facilitate the release of the guards.

The militant group Jaish al-Adl abducted 12 border guards in October on the border with Pakistan in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. Five of the guards were released in November.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Frances Kerry)

