Iran Revolutionary Guard fast-attack boats 'harassed' ship in Strait of Hormuz, says US Navy

The US Navy reported on Monday that its personnel and those of the United Kingdom Royal Navy assisted a ship in the vital Strait of Hormuz after it had been “harassed” by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The cargo ship was approached closely by three fast-attack Guard boats on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the US Navy. It provided black-and-white pictures of three tiny ships that it said were taken from a US Navy Boeing P-8 Poseidon flying overhead.

In response to the event, the frigate HMS Lancaster of the Royal Navy and the guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul of the US Navy both launched helicopters.

“The situation de-escalated approximately an hour later when the merchant vessel confirmed the fast-attack craft departed the scene,” the Navy said. “The merchant ship continued transiting the Strait of Hormuz without further incident.”

20 per cent of the world’s oil passes via the Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf’s tiny entrance.

The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Venture erratically altered course while it was travelling through the strait at the time of the incident, according to ship tracking data from MarineTraffic.com analysed by The Associated Press, despite the Navy failing to identify the implicated vessel. Its position also matched details provided by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, a British military operation in charge of monitoring traffic in the area, about the event. The ship matched the pictures the Navy had provided as well.

Trust Bulkers of Athens, Greece, the ship’s registered management, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The event was not immediately acknowledged by Iranian official media or the Revolutionary Guard. The Iranian delegation to the United Nations did not reply quickly to a request for comment.

This current incident follows a string of maritime events involving Iran since the US unilaterally exited Tehran’s nuclear accord with foreign powers in 2018.

The probable American seizure of the Suez Rajan, a tanker affiliated to a US private equity firm suspected of transporting sanctioned Iranian crude oil off the coast of Singapore, most certainly prompted Tehran to recently capture the Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Advantage Sweet. That ship was carrying Kuwaiti crude oil for the energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California.

While authorities have not acknowledged the Suez Rajan’s seizure, the vessel is now off the coast of Galveston, Texas, according to ship-tracking data analyzed by the AP.

Meanwhile, Iran separately seized the Niovi, a Panama-flagged tanker, as it left a dry dock in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, bound for Fujairah on the UAE’s eastern coast. While not carrying any cargo, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence seen by the AP showed the Niovi in July 2020 received oil from a ship known then as the Oman Pride.

The US Treasury in August 2021 sanctioned the Oman Pride and others associated with the vessel over it being “involved in an international oil smuggling network” that supported the Quds Force, the expeditionary unit of the Guard that operates across the Mideast. Purported emails published online by Wikiran, a website that solicits leaked documents from the Islamic Republic, suggest that cargo carried by the Niovi was sold on to firms in China without permission.

Satellite images analyzed by the AP show those two vessels anchored off Bandar Abbas, Iran.

The recent seizures have put new pressure on the US, long the security guarantor for Gulf Arab nations. The United Arab Emirates claimed last week it earlier “withdrew its participation” from a joint naval command called the Combined Maritime Forces though the US Navy said it was still in the group. Meanwhile, the US military’s Central Command said Saturday its chief visited the region, met with Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and “discussed shared regional security concerns as well as US and UAE security partnerships.”

The Mideast-based commanders of the US, British and French navies last month also transited the Strait of Hormuz on Friday aboard an American warship, a sign of their unified approach to keep the crucial waterway open after Iran seized the two oil tankers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.