Iran rejects US allegations of human rights violations, says claims are 'biased and politically-motivated'

World IANS Apr 22, 2018 11:52:57 IST

Tehran: Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday rejected recent anti-Iran human rights allegations by the US as "biased" and "politically-motivated".

Representational image. Getty images

The US annual rights report about Iran is a "distorted and unreal picture from the current situation from the country," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi said in a statement.

"Not only is the US itself a big violator of human rights, but it plays a role in supporting other violators of the human rights including Israel and some reactionary regimes in the region," Xinhua quoted the statement as saying.

Qasemi also warned the US against interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

The recent annual report by the US State Department accused Iran of high rates of execution and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Iran has insisted that the reports about the Islamic republic are blind about "Iran's progress and determined efforts in this field".


Updated Date: Apr 22, 2018 11:52 AM

