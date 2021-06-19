Iran presidential polls: Greetings pour in for 'ultraconservative' cleric Ebrahim Raisi; official result out soon
Iran's outgoing moderate president Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the Friday's vote, however, he didn't name Raisi, who is the expected winner
Tehran: Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced.
Iran's outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said his successor had been elected in the previous day's vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi.
"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."
The other two ultraconservative candidates — Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi — explicitly congratulated Raisi.
"I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation," Ghazizadeh-Hashemi said, quoted by Iranian media.
And Rezai tweeted that he hoped Raisi could build "a strong and popular government to solve the country's problems". The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati, also tweeted his congratulations to Raisi.
also read
FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2022: Syria, Japan secure victories to make it to next round
Syria's seventh win in as many matches ensured they would be among the 12 teams competing in the next phase of qualifying for four confirmed spots from Asia in next year's tournament in Qatar. A fifth team from the continent could make the cut via an intercontinental play-off.
Political equality for Iranian women remains a distant dream with an ultraconservative poised to become president
Ebrahim Raisi, who heads Iran's judiciary, is the clear favourite from an all-male field of seven candidates to replace President Hassan Rouhani, a moderate elected on promises of social and cultural reform.
Iran votes to elect its president, pollsters favour Khamenei protégé Ebrahim Raisi; all you need to know
Iran has often pointed to voter participation for democratic legitimacy -- but polls signal the turnout may drop below the 43 percent of last year's parliamentary election.