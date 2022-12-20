Iran militia paint anti-British slogans on Embassy walls in Tehran

Tehran: The slogans “den of spies” and “terrorist centre” were splattered on the walls of the British embassy in Tehran by members of Iran’s Basij paramilitary force.

The incident followed a clean-up operation to remove an earlier round of inflammatory messages that had been written on the walls and occurred as the Islamic regime sought to further deteriorate its relations with London.

Similar slogans such as “death to England” and “close down this spying centre” were painted in the walls of UK ambassy on last Friday also.

However, they were removed by the UK ambassador in Tehran, Simon Shercliff, with the help of volunteers and passersby, but they reappeared on Monday morning.

The said slogans are reportedly painted by pro-regime elements in response to Britain’s support for ongoing anti-government protests in the aftermath of the Mahsa Amini’s death in the custody of morality police, which has now entered its fourth month.

The Basij militia are the only group believed to have the regime’s approval to take such action against a foreign power, and the language used by its members is distinctive, say reports.

Reportedly, the group, Basij Militia had also perpetrated 2011 embassy attack in which students stormed the compound and burned the British flag.

Last Thursday, Shercliff had expressed gratitude to Germany, France, and Italy for helping the UK impose new sanctions against Revolutionary Guards members and regime officials as a result of the hanging of two protesters in

Iran following what human rights organisations called a bogus trial.

According to human rights organisations, 17 other protesters have been charged with “enmity against God,” a charge punishable by death under Iran’s Islamic criminal justice system.

The provincial prosecutors were urged in a statement released on Monday by Iran’s chief judge cleric, Mohsen Ejeie, “not to show any unnecessary leniency in carrying out their death sentences as soon as the end of the proceedings.”

The hardline Iranian regime has also launched a crackdown on celebrities who have spoken out against the

executions, including the detention of the Iran’s Oscar-winning actress Taraneh Alidoosti.

Last week, she wrote on social media, “Now sit back and face the consequences of your barbarism by executing our youth.”

According to Esmail Kousari, an Iranian MP and former Revolutionary Guards commander, “the Majles (Iranian Consultative Assembly) is pursuing the application of the law through the national security commission that reduces our diplomatic relations with Britain and reconsiders our links with France and Germany for their anti-Iran actions.”

More than 300 people have been killed by pro-regime security forces during the protests according to human rights groups who say Iran has been rounding up demonstrators and giving them sham trials.

Last week, Iran executed its second death sentence in connection with the protests, hanging Majidreza Rahnavard, 23, after convicting him of “enmity against God” and the murder of two Iranian paramilitary fighters.

He was reportedly denied the representation of a lawyer of his choice, and the lawyer who did represent him did not provide a defence.

The demonstrations have spread to dozens of cities, posing the most serious challenge to Iran’s leadership since their own Islamic revolution in 1979.

Tensions between the West and Iran have risen as a result of Tehran providing military assistance to Russian invaders of Ukraine, including missiles and drones used to attack civilians in Kyiv. Iran initially denied providing the weapons, but later admitted to doing so, claiming that the weapons were delivered to Russia prior to the outbreak of the war.

