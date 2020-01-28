Iran is preparing a site for a satellite launch - minister

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is preparing a site for launching a satellite, Iran's Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari-Jahromi tweeted on Monday, highlighting a program the United States says is a cover for ballistic missile development.

"Yes, a site is being prepared for placing the Zafar satellite into orbit" Azari-Jahromi tweeted, along with a link to an NPR story which noted that satellite imagery suggested the Islamic Republic is preparing for a space launch.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Chris Reese)

