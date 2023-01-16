New Delhi: Tens of thousands of Iranians were left without gas needed to heat their homes on Saturday as unusually cold weather sweeps across the country, the state broadcaster reported.

Meanwhile, the administration is feeling generous about giving Lebanon fuel as its own citizens freeze in winter.

While the ppl are freezing, in an article entitled 'Iran's gift to Lebanon in the energy crisis', the state-run Mardom Salari website admitted that during a recent trip to Lebanon, the regime's foreign minister promised to send fuel to Hezbollah. #IranProtests #BlacklistIRGC pic.twitter.com/requK9B7eD — Iran News Update (@IranNewsUpdate1) January 16, 2023

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said during his meeting with the Lebanese authorities on Friday that Iran is ready to send diesel fuel to Lebanon claiming that the country already exports natural gas to Iraq and some other countries as well.

Several social media users reacted to Amir-Abdollahian's comments, saying that the Islamic Republic is begging Lebanon to accept Iran's diesel, while people in Iran do not have natural gas amid the cold snap.

Iranians on social media believe sending of fuel to Lebanon in a situation that Iran is facing an energy crisis, shows the adventurism of the Islamic Republic in the region.

With natural gas shortage, Iran resorts to burning mazut at power stations, which is an extremely polluting fuel compared with cleaner diesel.

The natural gas shortage, which had put more than half of the cities in a semi-closed state in the past days, continued Saturday. In capital Tehran, in addition to schools and educational centers, government offices except for banks were closed.

