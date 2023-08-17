World

Iran foreign minister Abdollahian to visit Saudi Arabia today

In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March

FP Staff Last Updated:August 17, 2023 11:38:22 IST
Iran foreign minister Abdollahian to visit Saudi Arabia today

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Reuters

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday. In June, Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Iranian officials in Tehran on his first visit to the country after the resumption of diplomatic ties with the Islamic republic in March.

In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed in a China-brokered deal to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon, reported Reuters.

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shiite cleric.

Related Articles

Indian

Indian Navy extends sphere of influence, joins crucial collaboration with Royal Saudi Navy

Indian

Pakistan to buy more electricity from neighbouring Iran

With inputs from agencies

Published on: August 17, 2023 11:38:22 IST

TAGS:

also read

Iran moves US citizens to house arrest in first step of release deal
World

Iran moves US citizens to house arrest in first step of release deal

As a first step in what may be a complex set of maneuvers, Iran allowed four detained US citizens to move into house arrest from Tehran's Evin prison, a lawyer for one said. A fifth was already under home confinement

More prison time, huge fine: What Iran’s harsh new hijab law could look like
World

More prison time, huge fine: What Iran’s harsh new hijab law could look like

Following last year’s anti-hijab protests, Iran is mulling harsher laws to implement its dress code. If the new draconian bill comes into force, women who refuse the wear the headscarf could face a five to 10-year prison sentence and a fine of up to 360 million Iranian rials (Rs 7 lakh)

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape
World

Iran hangs five men convicted of gang rape

Iran executed five men by hanging on Wednesday after convicting them of gang raping a woman in the northwest of the country last year, the judiciary said