Iran: Female doctor secretly treating protesters dies under mysterious circumstances, family alleges torture

A female Iranian doctor who was secretly treating protesters has been found dead under mysterious circumstances, an Iran Wire report said.

36-year-old Dr. Aida Rostami went missing earlier this month.

On 12 December, police contacted her family and told them that she died in a car accident, the report added.

However, her family has alleged that she was tortured.

‘Bruises on Rostami’s genitals’

According to an Iran International report, Rostami’s family saw various bruises on her body including on her genitals. Her arms were also broken.

Medics told the doctor’s family that she was not killed in an accident and that authorities have ordered them not to reveal the real cause of her death, the report added.

In her last call with her mother on 12 December, Rostami said that she was on her way to treat injured protesters, Iran International reported.

The report added that the doctor was residing in the Ekbatan apartment complex in Tehran which has become one of the protest hotspots.

According to human rights groups, over 469 protesters have been killed since the demonstrations started following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September.

Amini died after she was arrested by the infamous morality police allegedly for wearing a loose hijab.

