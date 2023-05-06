Iran executes Swedish citizen linked to major attack

Iranian dissident who was born in Sweden and was found guilty of organising an Arab separatist group accused of attacks, including one on a military parade in 2018 that left 25 people dead, was hanged on Saturday, according to state media.

According to Iran’s rigorous Islamic regulations, Habib Farajollah Chaab had been found guilty of the criminal offence of being “corrupt on earth” and had been given the death penalty.

In 2022, Iran began Chaab’s trial on claims that he had planned and executed “numerous bombings and terrorist operations” and was the leader of the separatist Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, which seeks a separate state in the oil-rich Khuzestan province in southwest Iran.

Without providing further information, Iran claimed in 2020 that its security personnel had captured Chaab in adjacent Turkey and transported him to Tehran.

Sweden had expressed worry regarding Chaab’s case, and relations with Iran had also deteriorated as a result of a former Iranian official receiving a life sentence in prison by a Swedish court for his part in the mass execution of political prisoners in the Islamic Republic in 1988.

Arabs, Kurds, Azeris, and Baluchs are among Iran’s ethnic minorities. Iran has contentious relations with these groups and accuses them of siding with its neighbours.

Long-standing complaints of discrimination against Arabs and other minorities in Iran are refuted by Tehran.

(With agency inputs)

