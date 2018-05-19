Iran calls on Muslims to revise trade ties with U.S. after Jerusalem move: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Muslim countries to revise their economic ties with the United States in response to its relocation of its embassy to Jerusalem.

"I call on countries to totally cut their relations with the Zionist regime (Israel) and also to revise their trade and economic ties with America," Rouhani said in a speech at a summit of Muslim nations in Istanbul, broadcast live on Iranian state TV.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche)

