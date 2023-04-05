Iran appoints ambassador to UAE after nearly eight-years

Tehran: Iran has appointed Reza Ameri as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, nearly eight years after his predecessor departed, as relations with the Gulf Arab states improve.

“The foreign ministry has named Reza Ameri as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates,” reported Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

The action was taken after Iran welcomed an Emirati ambassador in September of last year, ending a six-year absence.

The UAE had cut the level of its diplomatic representation after neighbouring Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 following the ransacking of its diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters angered by its execution of a leading Shiite cleric.

After several of its Gulf allies led the way, Riyadh restored diplomatic relations with Tehran last month in a fence-mending deal brokered by Beijing.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted an invitation to Riyadh from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber confirmed on Monday.

Iran and the United Arab Emirates have long had close economic ties which continued even during the diplomatic chill.

Ameri, a seasoned diplomat who most recently held the position of director general of the foreign ministry’s diaspora affairs division, has previously served in Algeria, Sudan, and Eritrea.

