Iran appoints ambassador to UAE after nearly eight-years
The action was taken after Iran welcomed an Emirati ambassador in September of last year, ending a six-year absence
Tehran: Iran has appointed Reza Ameri as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, nearly eight years after his predecessor departed, as relations with the Gulf Arab states improve.
“The foreign ministry has named Reza Ameri as the Islamic Republic of Iran’s new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates,” reported Iran’s official IRNA news agency.
The action was taken after Iran welcomed an Emirati ambassador in September of last year, ending a six-year absence.
The UAE had cut the level of its diplomatic representation after neighbouring Saudi Arabia severed ties in 2016 following the ransacking of its diplomatic missions in Iran by protesters angered by its execution of a leading Shiite cleric.
After several of its Gulf allies led the way, Riyadh restored diplomatic relations with Tehran last month in a fence-mending deal brokered by Beijing.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has accepted an invitation to Riyadh from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber confirmed on Monday.
Iran and the United Arab Emirates have long had close economic ties which continued even during the diplomatic chill.
Ameri, a seasoned diplomat who most recently held the position of director general of the foreign ministry’s diaspora affairs division, has previously served in Algeria, Sudan, and Eritrea.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
US renews opposition to Bashar al-Assad normalisation after UAE trip
The United States under domestic law rules out any assistance for reconstruction in Assad-ruled Syria without accountability for abuses
Terrorists from Iran killed four border guards in Pakistan, army claims
According to an army statement, officials were speaking with Iranian peers to avoid similar incidents in the future. The assault took place in the Kech neighbourhood
Authorities to expel students from educational institutions for not wearing hijab in Iran
Iran’s Ministry of Science, Research and Technology said that all universities and higher education centres that fall under its jurisdiction will expel female students who do not abide by the strict dress code