New Delhi: Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday accused ‘arch-foes’- the United States and Israel – of stoking unrest in the Islamic republic after the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, AFP reported.

“I say clearly that these riots and the insecurity were engineered by America and the occupying, false Zionist regime, as well as their paid agents, with the help of some traitorous Iranians abroad,” the supreme leader said in his first public comment on the current unrest, as reported by AFP.

#UPDATE Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused arch-foes the United States and Israel of fomenting unrest in the Islamic republic following the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini pic.twitter.com/UM9su2kvKU — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 3, 2022

Further, Khamenei said that the young girl’s (Mahsa Amini) death was a tragic incident that saddened Iranian regime also. But the right reaction to it wasn’t for some to create insecurity for Iranian people, burn the Quran, Mosques, banks, & people’s cars, and to pull off women’s scarves.

The second and current supreme leader of Iran, Khamenei called the reactions as “planned” and “not normal”.

The young girl’s death was a tragic incident that saddened us too. But the right reaction to it wasn’t for some to create insecurity for ppl, burn the Quran, Mosques, banks, & ppl’s cars, & to pull off women’s scarves. These weren’t normal acts. They were planned.#MahsaAmini — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) October 3, 2022

Following the passing of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on 16 September, Iran has seen widespread demonstrations against the hijab rules .

After Amini’s death, protests in several regions of the nation began to turn violent. Women have been leading the protests, and across the nation, they can be seen burning their hijabs and cutting off their hair.

When the morality police detained Amini, she was in Tehran with her brother. Soon after, she went into a coma and passed away at a hospital. Amini was imprisoned for failing to adhere to the rigorous hijab regulations.

With inputs from AFP

