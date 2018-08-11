Iran accuses US of having an 'addiction to sanctions', slams it for 'inflicting economic hardship' on NATO ally Turkey

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif waded into the mounting row between Turkey and the US on Saturday, accusing Washington of an "addiction to sanctions and bullying".
US President Donald Trump's "jubilation in inflicting economic hardship on its North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) ally Turkey is shameful," Zarif wrote on Twitter.
The tensions have fuelled a run on the Turkish lira, which dropped 16 percent to a record low on Friday, with Trump tweeting that the currency was sliding "rapidly downward against our very strong Dollar!" Iran has also suffered a major decline in its currency this year, in part due to the reimposition of US sanctions after Trump abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal, with the rial losing around half its value against the dollar since April.
