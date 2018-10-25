Investigators seeking suspicious package addressed to ex-Vice President Biden - official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. federal investigators are trying to track down a suspicious package they believe was addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, a federal official said on Wednesday.

Former President Barack Obama was among the targets of at least five suspected package bombs sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN in what New York officials branded an act of terrorism.

