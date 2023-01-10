The internet is full of amusing videos including content on a variety of topics from different corners of the world. While some videos are of people trying out unique antics and some are informative, there is also a wide range of videos that include animals. There is no doubt that animal videos are cute and entertaining at the same time. However, there are also some instances where animal videos can leave one stunned and shocked. One such video is now making rounds on the internet which is from a mountainous region and shows an unbelievably huge mountain goat.

Shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Oddly Terrifying’, the video shows a huge muscular mountain goat roaming in the forest. The clip seems to have been recorded by a person from inside his vehicle. The video has left several social media users shocked as they share their reactions in the comment section.

Check:

Huge muscular mountain goat seen in forest 😳 pic.twitter.com/9gdCMgpvCK — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) January 8, 2023



Reacting to the video, a user wrote, “this is what happens when 0 leg days are missed”, while another person wrote, “Breh just kept to himself and focused on gains in 2022.”

“I forget people don’t go out or spend a lot of time in nature, this is a normal looking mountain goat to me. Those things climb 14,000 foot mountains. You thought they were small???” a third user wrote.

Many also posted similar videos and shared their experience.

They still nothing to an eagle… pic.twitter.com/YRCpXSCOMT — Izu Uhiara (@OMGStacks) January 9, 2023



Meanwhile, the user in his caption wrote, “Huge muscular mountain goat seen in forest.”

This is not the first time when humans have faced such encounters with mountain goats. People living near the mountainous regions of the western USA often spot these animals roaming in the wild. While they are not exactly goats but are related to the family of sheep and have thick white fur with muscular bodies.

Another video of a mountain goat went viral earlier. The animal was seen getting into a fight with an eagle.



