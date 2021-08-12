International Youth Day 2021: Date, significance, history and theme of this year

Also, on this day, the government and citizens come together to bring attention to the problems faced by the younger generation

The International Youth Day is celebrated and observed every year on 12 August across the world. The day is marked for giving new initiatives and action taken by the youth. Also, on this day, the government and citizens come together to bring attention to the problems faced by the younger generation.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic this year, the day is being celebrated with events and competitions where youth will be engaged in meaningful debates, talks, and discussion about the future and coming days.

Theme for International Youth Day 2021:

The theme this year is - “Transforming Food Systems: Youth Innovation for Human and Planetary Health''. The main objective behind this theme is to highlight the hard work and efforts put by young people in the transformation of food systems. Moreover, the theme also focuses on making people aware of efforts and ideas for collectively saving the planet.

Along with the food systems, other challenges like climate change, health care, and conservation of biodiversity are also being considered.

History of International Youth Day 2021:

International Youth Day was first celebrated in the year 1999, by the United Nations. The special day was marked on a recommendation made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth in Lisbon to the UN General Assembly. Since then, the day is celebrated across the world via various campaigns, events, and community concerts to convey the socio-economic and socio-political issues that youth face.

Significance of International Youth Day 2021:

Apart from developing countries, the youth from the third world countries to date fight for basic amenities like health, education, and employment. The International Youth Day provides a platform for these younger people to discuss relevant issues and suggest plans for the coming days.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, youth across the world will be organising discussions, debates, and talks virtually.