International Yoga Day 2023: Best mind-calming asanas for beginners

The 9th International Day of Yoga is being celebrated across the world today (June 21). The annunal event is aimed at raising awareness worldwide regarding many benefits of practicing Yoga — an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India.

There is no better time to embark on a journey towards physical and mental well-being. Yoga has gained global recognition for its numerous health benefits. If you’re new to the world of yoga and unsure where to start, fear not! We have curated a list of the best yoga asanas for beginners, designed to gently introduce you to the practice and help you reap its rewards.

So, grab your yoga mat, let go of any reservations, and embrace the transformative power of yoga this International Day of Yoga –

Tadasana

This foundational pose helps improve posture, strengthens the legs and core, and promotes overall body awareness. Stand tall, grounding your feet into the mat, and feel your body align with the energy of the earth.

Balasana

Relax and release tension in this soothing pose. It gently stretches the hips, thighs, and lower back while calming the mind. Allow your breath to flow naturally as you surrender to the nurturing embrace of this pose.

Marjaryasana-Bitilasana

Flow through these two poses to warm up the spine and increase flexibility. Cat pose stretches the back, while cow pose opens the chest and abdomen. Coordinate your breath with each movement to experience a harmonious flow of energy.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

This iconic pose stretches and strengthens the entire body, while also promoting a sense of grounding. Feel the lengthening of the spine and the release of tension as you find your perfect alignment in this pose.

Virabhadrasana I

Channel your inner strength with this empowering standing pose. Warrior I strengthens the legs, opens the hips, and expands the chest. Lift your heart, extend your arms, and feel the warrior spirit within you.

Vrikshasana

Improve balance and concentration with this graceful standing pose. Root down through one leg while placing the sole of the other foot on the inner thigh or calf. Find your balance and embrace the tranquility of being like a steadfast tree.

Setu Bandhasana

This gentle backbend stretches the chest, neck, and spine, while also rejuvenating tired legs. Bridge pose helps to relieve stress, calm the mind, and energize the body. Lift your hips, interlace your fingers beneath you, and explore the bridge between effort and ease.

Savasana

End your yoga practice with this essential pose of deep relaxation. Lie down on your back, arms and legs comfortably spread apart, and allow your entire body to surrender to gravity. Close your eyes, breathe deeply, and soak in the benefits of your practice.

On this International Day of Yoga, let these beginner-friendly yoga asanas be your gateway to a healthier and more mindful lifestyle. Embrace the transformative power of yoga, nurturing both your physical and mental well-being. Remember, yoga is a journey, and each asana is an opportunity for self-discovery and growth. With regular practice, you’ll not only experience increased flexibility and strength but also find inner peace and harmony. So, roll out your mat, embark on this beautiful journey, and celebrate the International Day of Yoga by embracing the gift of wellness for your body, mind, and soul.

